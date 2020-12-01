ETSU women know they will not sneak up on the Lady Vols this time

Johnson City, TN — Last season Lady Vol head coach Kelli Harper barely got out of Johnson City with a win over the women of ETSU winning 72-68 in front of almost 6 thousand fans.

These two teams meet again on Tuesday, but only this time it will be in Thompson-Boling area in front of 2 thousand fans. Both teams come in with wins from this weekend and stand at 1-0. Head coach Brittney Ezell who’s been a childhood friend of the Lady Vols coach Harper returns 4 players from last year’s squad and they know there is no sneaking up on the Vols this time around.

We have overcome the name on the jersey as many times as we have played them and how commonplace it is for programs to play some of these top-level teams I don’t think we are going to be defeated before we walk on the floor but we are still really young and inexperienced together it’s just our second game but we’ll see yeah I don’t think they will take us lightly by any stretch but I don’t think we are going intimidated either, says head coach Brittney Ezell.”