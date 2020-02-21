ETSU women fall to Samford, turn to Saturday’s senior day

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU women’s basketball team dropped its 4th straight game Thursday night, falling to Samford 76-60. The Bucs now sit at 8-19 on the year and 3-9 in conference play.

Micah Scheetz scored 18 points, shooting 5-for-21 from the field and 7-for-10 from the free-throw line. E’Lease Stafford added 13 points and Kaia Upton scored 12.

Samford led 42-35 at halftime, and would later go on a 12-0 run to balloon its lead to 19 with 7:03 left in the 3rd quarter. The Bucs responded with a 9-0 run of their own and made it a six point game at one point in the 3rd.

This was the annual Play4Kay game, held in conjunction with the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. ETSU already held a Pink Game this year, and made it a point to join everybody in the fight against breast cancer.

The Bucs wore pink shooting shirts during pregame warmups, and some had pink accessories during the game. Both coaches wore pink shoes.

ETSU returns to action for Senior Day on Saturday against Mercer. The Bucs will have one more regular season game, next Saturday at Chattanooga.