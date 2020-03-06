ETSU women eliminated in SoCon Tournament quarterfinals

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The ETSU women’s basketball team’s season came to an end Thursday night in Asheville.

UNCG dealt the Bucs a 57-47 loss in the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference Tournament.

Sophmore E’Lease Stafford led ETSU in scoring with 13 points. Redshirt junior Micah Scheetz scored 11 and senior Arielle Harvey put up seven.

Overall, the Bucs shot 28 percent (16-58) from the field and 25 percent (4-16) from beyond the arc. The squad went 11-17 on free throws.

Aja Boyd led the Spartans with 20 points. Nadine Soliman also scored in double-digits with 10 points.

The ETSU women concluded the 2019-20 season with a 9-21 overall record and 4-10 regular-season conference record.

Safe to say the @ETSU_WBB pregame introductions were pretty hype! @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/IEW0FlLav3 — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) March 5, 2020