ETSU women defeat App State 67-61

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) — The ETSU women’s basketball team defeated former Southern Conference foe Appalachian State 67-61 Monday night inside Holmes Center.

Although the Buccaneers had established a 16 point lead at the start of the final quarter, the Mountaineers managed to pull within four points twice with 3:27 and 0:09 left in the game, but it wasn’t enough.

Four ETSU players scored in the double-digits.

Micah Scheetz led the Bucs in scoring for the fourth-straight game with 20 points. Shynia Jackson put up 19 points and logged seven rebounds. E’Lease Stafford scored 14 points and made five rebounds, two blocks, and two steals. Kaia Upton made 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Bucs shot 42.9% from the field, 30% beyond the arc, and 65% from the free-throw line.

Pre Stanley led the Mountaineers in scoring with 22 points. Ashley Polacek put up 10.

The ETSU men will host Appalachian State this Tuesday night inside Freedom Hall.

The ETSU women will host Davidson on Saturday, November 30 in Brooks Gym. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.

This is Buccaneer Country! Click here for more coverage of ETSU athletics.