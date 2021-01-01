ETSU women break losing streak, beat Newberry in front of Brooks Gym fans

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In front of fans for the first time this season, the ETSU women’s basketball team took the court in Brooks Gym Thursday and beat Newberry, 69-55.

Mykia Dowdell put on a New Year’s Eve performance to remember, scoring a career-high 21 points while also grabbing seven rebounds and dishing three assists. She also produced on the defensive end, swiping three steals.

Also recording a career-high in points was Carly Hooks, scoring 12 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Hooks turned defense into offense in the third quarter, coming up with two steals and turning both into layups on the other end.

Kaia Upton also made key defensive plays, coming up with four steals in addition to her six points on offense. The Bucs combined for 13 steals and four blocks, forcing Newberry into 25 turnovers.

ETSU fell behind to Newberry after the 1st quarter, 13-10, shooting just 4-of-16 from the field in the first 10 minutes. The Bucs turned it around in the next two quarters, scoring 22 points in each on 8-of-19 shooting in the 2nd and a blistering 10-of-14 shooting in the 3rd (71.4% clip).

After ringing in the New Year with a win, the Bucs return to action Jan. 9 as they travel to Chattanooga. They don’t return to Brooks Gym until Jan. 22.