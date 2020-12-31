ETSU wins SoCon opener in first game with Freedom Hall fans

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Brewer brothers scored a combined 45 points to carry the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team to a 86–78 win over Western Carolina in the Buccaneers’ conference opener Wednesday night.

Ty Brewer went 9–11 from the field and 4–5 from beyond the arc to contribute 24 points while Ledarrius Brewer scored 25 points and made seven rebounds and seven steals.

“It was a dog fight the whole game and that’s how every game is going to be in the SoCon you have to be prepared to play every night any team can beat you,” Ledarrius Brewer said.

“Me and him we kind of feed off each other he brings great energy so I have to make sure I bring great energy you know he plays his roll and I make sure I play my role,” Ty Brewer said.

Two other Bucs scored in double-digits: Damari Monsanto with 13 points and Silas Adheke with 12.

The victory gave first-year coach Jason Shay his first Southern Conference win as head coach.

They played the game without Buccaneers starting point guard David Sloan, who was with the team on the bench but not dressed in the team uniform. Shay said after the game that Sloan had been benched due to off-the-court issues.

“His actions behaviors and responds to certain things I felt were detrimental to the team,” Shay said.

Leading Western Carolina was Kingsport native Matt Halvorsen, who scored 19 points on 5-of-8 shooting from distance in his return to the Tri-Cities. Halvorsen received a mix of cheers and boos from the Freedom Hall crowd.

“I can guess they had a bunch of paint points too many open threes we just were not playing hard enough on the defense end,” Halvorsen said.

ETSU advanced to 5–4 on the season. The Bucs will hit the road to face UNC Greensboro on Saturday.