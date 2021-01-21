ETSU will use pre-season low rankings as motivation this upcoming season

Johnson City, TN — The Southern Conference held it’s virtual media day this morning with all the football coaches answering questions from the media about this upcoming season which will be played in the spring after covid-19 canceled football in the winter.

Wednesday the media and coaches picked who they thought were the favorites to win this season and the ETSU Buccaneers were picked next to the bottom in 8th place. ETSU head coach Randy Sanders said he feels the pre-season polls are based on what happened last season when the Bucs finished 3-9 overall and 1-7 in the league. However, if that’s the league’s expectations for his football team this season then he’ll use it as motivation.

“That is probably where we deserved to be picked,” says Sanders, “I think we have a good league top to bottom somebody’s going to be picked on top and somebody’s is going to pick on the bottom but we have to go play hopefully our team will use the pre-season rankings as a little motivation but in the long run it doesn’t matter it’s all about what you do on Saturday’s and what the final score is and what you do next Saturday it’s one game at a time one week at a time and at the end of the year hopefully we can improve that ranking somewhat.”