ETSU will face the Georgia Bulldogs on the basketball court December 22nd

Johnson City, TN — We don’t know much about the upcoming basketball season for the ETSU Buccaneers under new head coach Dez Oliver, but we did find out who one of their opponents will be this season.

This afternoon on Twitter the school announced the Buccaneers will face the University of Georgia on the road December 22 in Athens, Georgia…

This will be the 5th overall meeting between the SEC schools, the Bucs last played Georgia in 2012 and lost 54-38…

The Bucs are 2-2 in the series, their last win coming in the Rainbow Classic in Hawaii 76-58 back in 2007…

Georgia is coached by Tom Crean and coming off a 14-12 season.