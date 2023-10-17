JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University senior wide receiver Einaj Carter has been dismissed from the football team, the university announced Tuesday.

According to a release, Carter was dismissed due to violating “university and team policy.”

No other details were provided.

Earlier this month, Carter and freshman wide receiver Xavier Gaillardetz were suspended from the program over an off-field disciplinary issue, according to a statement at the time from head coach George Quarles.