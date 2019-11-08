ETSU @ Western Carolina: What you need to know

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The ETSU Buccaneers (2-7, 0-6) will cross the Blue Ridge Mountains this weekend en route to Cullowhee, North Carolina, where they will face the Western Carolina University Catamounts (2-7, 1-5).

Another mountain the Bucs hope to cross this Saturday: getting a conference win before the season ends.

After blowing a 10-point lead during last Saturday’s homecoming game against The Citadel, the defending Southern Conference champs are still winless in the SoCon and are now dead last in the conference.

The Bucs have just two more opportunities to change that: this Saturday at Western Carolina and the following Saturday in Johnson City against Mercer.

Last season, ETSU beat WCU in a 45-43 thriller that went into three overtimes.

SEE ALSO » Kickoff time announced for ETSU-Vandy game

This season, the Catamounts have only one conference win after a 43-35 victory over VMI last weekend.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of Saturday’s game:

Kickoff: 3:35 p.m.

Location: E.J. Whitmire Stadium, Cullowhee, North Carolina

Tickets: Click here to purchase tickets.

Weather: Mostly sunny. Temps will be around 50 degrees for kickoff and will drop into the 40s by the end of the game.

How/where to watch:

Saturday’s game will be streamed live on ESPN+. Pete Yanity will give play-by-play and Jay Sonnhalter will serve as color commentator.

Click here to watch.

The game will also be covered by the Buccaneer Sports Networks on WXSM-AM 640 and 104.9 FM NASH ICON. Pre-game coverage will begin at 2 p.m.

Click here to listen live.

Click here for live stats.

Who’s next: The Bucs will host Mercer on Saturday, November 16. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. inside William B. Greene Jr. Stadium. Click here for tickets.