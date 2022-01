SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WJHL) — The ETSU-Western Carolina men’s basketball game that was postponed last week has been rescheduled.

The game will now take place Monday, with the Buccaneers hosting the Catamounts at Freedom Hall.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m., Jan. 10.

Tickets for the originally scheduled date of Jan. 1 will be valid for the rescheduled game.

The game was postponed due COVID-19 cases and quarantines within Western Carolina’s program.