JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU women’s soccer remained undefeated at home this season with a convincing SoCon victory over the Terriers on Sunday afternoon.

The Bucs’ first half goals both came on strong drives up the right wing. In the 19th minute, Ruby Teixeira drove a ball into the box and found Aliya Cooper, who floated a header over the keeper with ease. The tally was Cooper’s first one the season.

Ava Matherne got free on that same right wing in the 41st minute, crossing the ball all the way to the far post. A waiting Kinsten Evans tapped home her first goal of the season for a 2-0 halftime lead.

Reagan Fitzgerald buried a third goal with her left foot in the 60th minute. Just over two minutes later, Sinoxolo Cesane scored an insurance tally, stretching the lead to 4-0.

The Terriers scored their lone goal in the 74th minute.

The Bucs out-shot the visitors 21-10 and took nine corner kicks to the Terriers’ two.

Blue and Gold Keeper Ashton Blair made four saves in the victory, as well.

ETSU (8-2-4, 4-1-1 SoCon) remains home for a Thursday tilt with UNC-Greensboro. The Match is set for 6 p.m.