ETSU vs Wofford: What you need to know

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Wofford Terriers (2-2, 1-1) will travel to Johnson City on Saturday to take on the ETSU Buccaneers (2-3, 0-2).

The Bucs are still looking for their first conference win of the season, after falling to VMI 24-31 at home and Furman 17-10 on the road.

The Terriers are coming off a 51-36 win over VMI.

Last season, ETSU fell to the Terriers 17-30. Wofford is the only Southern Conference team that the Bucs haven’t beat since the football program returned in 2015.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of Saturday’s game:

BLUE OUT – Saturday’s game will be a Blue Out. The team will sport blue pants, blue tops, and blue helmets. Fans are encouraged to wear all blue.

Kickoff: 3:35 p.m.

Location: William B. Greene Jr. Stadium, Johnson City

Weather: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. High: 75.

Tickets: Tickets can be purchase tickets by clicking here.

How to watch/listen:

Saturday’s game will be streamed live on ESPN3. News Channel 11’s Kasey Marler will report from the sidelines. Click here to watch.

The game will also be carried on the Buccaneer Sports Network via WXSM-AM 640 and 104.9 FM NASH ICON. Pre-game coverage will begin at 2 p.m.

Click here to listen to live audio.

Click here to view live stats.

Pre-game info:

Stadium gates will open at 1:30 p.m. and the Buc Walk will get underway at 1:15 p.m.

The band Spank! will perform a concert at 12:30 p.m. on the Pepsi Stage in Lot 21. The band will perform the national anthem, Jimmy Hendrix style.

The ETSU Men’s Basketball team will hold an open practice from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. inside the CPA for fans wanting to get a glimpse at this year’s team.

Buckey’s BBQ Brawl will also take place. All contestants must RSVP to Calvin Claggett via email clagget@etsu.edu by Friday and entries must be delivered to the judging location by 2 p.m. Saturday. Judging will be based on appearance, aroma, texture/tenderness, taste, and overall impression. The winner will get an ETSU prize pack.

Security:

ETSU has a clear bag policy for all home football games inside William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium. In addition, new security procedures including metal detectors and security wands will be employed at entry gates. Prohibited items inside the stadium will include the following:

Outside food and beverages (including alcoholic beverages)

Illegal drugs

Firearms

Tobacco Products

Strollers

Backpacks

Pets

Umbrellas

Camping/Tailgating chairs

Who’s next?

The Bucs will have a bye week after this Saturday’s game. They will hit the road on Thursday, October 17 to take on rival Chattanooga in “The Rail Rivalry.” Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.