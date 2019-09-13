ETSU vs. VMI: What you need to know

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After blowing out Shorter University last weekend, the ETSU Buccaneers will face their first conference opponent of the season this Saturday when they host VMI.

Last Saturday’s 48-10 victory over Shorter marked the Bucs’ largest margin of victory and most points scored in a single game since defeating Chattanooga 68-7 in 2003.

The Bucs are looking to start a home winning streak with a win over VMI this weekend.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of Saturday’s game:

Kickoff: 7:35 p.m.

Location: William B. Greene Jr. Stadium, Johnson City

Weather: High: 86 Low: 64; Showers and thunderstorms possible

Tickets: As of Friday afternoon, very few tickets were available. However, hillside general admission tickets can be purchased by calling 423-439-3878 or clicking here.

How to watch/listen:

Saturday’s game will be streamed live on ESPN+. News Channel 11’s Kasey Marler will be reporting from the sidelines.

The game will also be covered by the Buccaneer Sports Network on WXSM-AM 640 and 104.9 FM NASH ICON. Pregame coverage will begin at 6 p.m.

Pregame:

The Buc Walk will begin at 5:15 p.m. Stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

Others: The 1969 ETSU Bucs will be honored at Saturday night’s game. The team went 10-0-1 that season, the only ETSU team to go undefeated. The Bucs defeated Terry Bradshaw and Louisiana Tech in the Grantland Rice Bowl to cap off the undefeated season. Bradshaw was sacked 12 times and threw three interceptions.

Security: ETSU has a clear bag policy for all home football games inside William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium. In addition, new security procedures including metal detectors and security wands will be employed at entry gates. Prohibited items inside the stadium will include the following:

Outside food and beverages (including alcoholic beverages)

Illegal drugs

Firearms

Tobacco Products

Strollers

Backpacks

Pets

Umbrellas

Camping/Tailgating chairs

About VMI:

VMI is 1-1 this season so far after losing to Marshall 56-17 and defeating Mars Hill 63-21.

Last year, the Bucs beat the Keydets 27-24. VMI finished the 2018-2019 season with a 1-10 overall record and 0-8 conference record.

The Bucs are 15-9 all-time when playing VMI.