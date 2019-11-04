ETSU Lady Bucs vs UT Lady Vols: What you need to know

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Lady Bucs are kicking off their 2019-2020 season with a home opener against the Lady Vols on Tuesday.

Here’s all the information you need to know ahead of Tuesday’s game between the two Tennessee universities:

Tip Off

The opening tip is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Freedom Hall.

Settling into our home for the night come Tuesday – first practice in Freedon Hall ahead of our season-opening game vs. the University of Tennessee! Make sure that its YOU walking through these doors in two days by clicking here: https://t.co/l6vJiYai5L #BlueCollarGoldStandard pic.twitter.com/uueYd8m8BI — ETSU WBB (@ETSU_WBB) November 3, 2019

Tickets

Tickets are still available on the ETSU Athletic’s website, but multiple sections are already sold out. As of Monday morning, there is one courtside ticket left and many of the first level seating sections are sold out.

ETSU announced they were adding additional premium seating options in anticipation for the event.

To buy tickets to the game, click here.

Where to listen

The game will be covered on the radio by the Buccaneer Sports Network and the Lady Vols Network.

The Lady Bucs

The Lady Bucs were named fourth in the Southern Conference preseason polls, which were released last month.

Junior guard Erica Haynes-Overton from Nashville was named all-conference in the preseason.

The Lady Bucs were behind Furman, Wofford and Mercer in the polls.

To see the team’s roster, click here.

The Lady Vols

The Lady Vols are coming off a dominating win in an exhibition game against Carson-Newman, which they won 70-44 in Knoxville.

This game is the first regular-season game of the Lady Vols’ new head coach, Kellie Harper.

PREVIOUS STORY: Lady Vols not ranked in preseason AP Top 25 for first time since 1976

This is the Lady Vols’ first time ever playing in Freedom Hall and only the second time playing in Johnson City since 1981.