ETSU vs. The Citadel: What you need to know about Saturday’s homecoming game

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The ETSU Buccaneers (2-6, 0-5) are still looking for their first conference win of the season and hope to finally get it this Saturday when the team hosts The Citadel (5-4, 3-2) for homecoming.

Head coach Randy Sanders was not happy following last weekend’s 24-17 loss at Samford.

“Probably the angriest I’ve been after a game. I’ve been disappointed, sick, but this one I wasn’t pleased with what I saw,” Sanders said. “We have to have way better focus, attention to detail and desire. When you lack that much focus there’s a lack of desire to compete and win.”

Except for the 35-17 loss against Wofford, ETSU hasn’t lost a conference game by more than seven points this season. Relying on their strong defense, the team has managed to keep games close but hasn’t figured out how to win them.

The Bucs are now 2-6 overall after coming off a 8-4 season that included winning a share of the SoCon title plus a trip to the FCS playoffs.

ETSU only has two more opportunities to secure a conference victory this season, starting this Saturday with The Citadel.

The Bulldogs started their season with losses to Towson and Elon before upsetting FBS opponent Georgia Tech 27-24 in overtime in Atlanta. They also have victories over Charleston Southern, Western Carolina, Furman, and Mercer.

They’ll enter this Saturday’s game with a three-game winning streak.

The Citadel leads the conference in time of possession, averaging more than 36 minutes per game. Quarterback Brandon Rainey has recorded 23 touchdowns this season, a program-record. He is the team’s leading rusher with 718 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs defense leads the conference in sacks and is second best at rushing defense, allowing just 148 yards per game on average.

ETSU will be without defensive star Nasir Player for the first half of the game after he was ejected for targeting in the second half of the Samford game.

Here’s what you need to know about Saturday’s homecoming game:

Kickoff: 3:35 p.m.

Location: William B. Greene Jr. Stadium, Johnson City

Tickets: According to ETSU’s football ticket sales page, most sections are sold out or close to it.

Weather: Sunny. Temps will be in the mid-50s around kickoff and will dip into the 40s by the end of the game.

How to watch/listen:

Saturday’s game will be streamed on ESPN3. News Channel 11’s Kasey Marler will report from the sidelines.

Click here to watch.

The game will also be broadcast on the Buccaneer Sports Network on WXSM-AM 640 and 104.9 FM NASH ICON. Pre-game coverage will begin at 2 p.m.

Click here to listen live.

Click here for live stats.

Pre-game/other notes:

The Buc Walk will begin at 1:15 p.m. Stadium gates will open at 1:30 p.m.

At halftime, the Bucs will honor the 2019 homecoming king and queen.

The final Pepsi Stage Pre-Game concert will take place with a performance by The Jae Marie Project in parking lot 21.

Security:

ETSU has a clear bag policy for all home football games inside William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium. In addition, new security procedures including metal detectors and security wands will be employed at entry gates. Prohibited items inside the stadium will include the following: