ETSU vs Shorter: What you need to know ahead of the Bucs’ home opener

Game to feature helicopter flyover, fireworks, firing cannon and more

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After suffering a 42-7 loss at Appalachian State last weekend, the ETSU Buccaneers will look for their first win of the season when they play Shorter University on Saturday.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of Saturday’s game:

Kickoff: 7:35 p.m.

Location: William B. Greene Jr. Stadium, Johnson City

Weather: Mostly sunny. High of 85 degrees. Temps will be around 78 for kickoff before dipping to the upper 60s near the end of the game.

Tickets: ETSU Athletics said Friday afternoon that limited tickets remain for Saturday’s game.

To purchase tickets, call 423-439-3878 or click here.

How to watch/listen:

Saturday’s game will be streamed on ESPN+. News Channel 11’s Kasey Marler will report from the sidelines.

The game will also be covered by the Buccaneer Sports Network on WXSM-AM 640 and 104.9 FM NASH ICON.

Click here to listen online.

Click here to view live stats.

New features: ETSU Athletics announced several gameday upgrades this season, including a cannon that will fire after each Buccaneer touchdown.

Pregame: Parking lots on campus open at 8 a.m. for tailgating.

The Food City Zone, featuring inflatables and other pregame activities, will open three hours prior to kickoff between Lots 21 and 22.

There will be live music at the Pepsi Stage in Lot 21.

The Buc Walk will take place at 5:15 p.m.

Other:

There will be a Black Hawk helicopter flyover prior to kickoff.

Fireworks will light up the sky after the game.

ETSU and Food City will hand out 3,500 Kay’s Brand Ice Cream bars prior to kickoff in various tailgate lots and upon entering the stadium.

Former ETSU receiver Kobe Kelley, who was seriously injured during last year’s playoff game against Jacksonville State, will be featured as the Buccaneer Great for Saturday’s game.

Security: ETSU has a clear bag policy for all home games in addition to new security measures such as metal detectors and security wands at gates.

Prohibited items include: