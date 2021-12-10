ETSU vs. NDSU: What you need to know

The Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota. (Photo: Jesse Krull/WJHL)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The ETSU Buccaneers will face powerhouse North Dakota State in the FCS quarterfinals this Saturday.

The 7th-seeded Bucs earned their quarterfinals appearance in a wild comeback victory over Kennesaw State last Saturday.

Now, the Bucs will face the 2nd-seeded NDSU Bison, a team that has won eight FCS titles over the past decade.

Here is what you need to know ahead of Saturday’s matchup:

Kickoff: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Fargodome, Fargo, North Dakota

Teams: 7th-seeded ETSU (11–1) at 2nd-seeded NDSU (11–1)

TV: Saturday’s game will be broadcast on ESPN. Click here for live video.

Radio: Pre-game coverage will begin on the Buccaneer Sports Network (WXSM-AM 640 and 104.9 NASH ICON) at 10:30 a.m. Click here for live audio.

Weather: For those heading to Fargo, expect cold weather. The forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 30 degrees Saturday and a low of 26 degrees Saturday night. The game will be played indoors, however.

Live Stats: Live stats will be available at NCAA.com.

Watch Party: ETSU Athletics says an official watch party will take place at Wild Wing Café in downtown Johnson City.

