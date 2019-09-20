ETSU vs. Austin Peay: What you need to know (Gold Out)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After getting dropped by VMI in the first conference game of the season, the ETSU Buccaneers (1-2) are looking to rebound this Saturday when the team hosts non-conference foe Austin Peay (2-1).

The VMI Keydets handed the Bucs a 31-24 loss at home last Saturday in a game that was delayed twice due to weather and ended up going into overtime. The Keydets, who went 1-10 last season, experienced their first conference win since 2016.

The Bucs are now 1-2 this season after losses to Appalachian State and VMI and a 48-10 victory at home over Shorter.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of this Saturday’s game:

GOLD OUT: Saturday’s game is a Gold Out. Players will sport gold jerseys and pants with blue helmets. Fans are encouraged to wear gold.

Kickoff: 7:35 p.m.

Location: William B. Greene Jr. Stadium, Johnson City

Weather: Mostly sunny. Rather warm with a high of 86 degrees. Cool temperatures after sunset with a low of 59 degrees.

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

How to watch/listen:

Saturday’s game will be streamed live on ESPN+. News Channel 11’s Kasey Marler will report from the sidelines.

Click here to watch.

The game will also be covered by the Buccaneer Sports Network on WXSM-AM 640 and affiliate station 104.9 FM NASH ICON. Pre-game coverage begins at 6 p.m.

Click here to listen live.

Click here for live stats.

Pre-game: The Buc Walk begins at 5:15 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Other: ETSU will recognize five new members of the East Tennessee State University Athletics Hall of Fame: former football players David Holtsclaw (1962-65) and Brandon Walker (1996-99) plus track & field’s Michelle Gregg (1995- 98), baseball’s Caleb Moore (2002-05), and men’s basketball’s Calvin Talford (1988-92).

Security:

ETSU has a clear bag policy for all home football games inside William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium. In addition, new security procedures including metal detectors and security wands will be employed at entry gates. Prohibited items inside the stadium will include the following:

Outside food and beverages (including alcoholic beverages)

Illegal drugs

Firearms

Tobacco Products

Strollers

Backpacks

Pets

Umbrellas

Camping/Tailgating chairs

About Austin Peay: The Austin Peay Governors are 2-1 this season and are coming off a 48-34 road victory over Mercer. The team opened the season with a 41-10 win over NC Central before losing to a No. 18 Central Arkansas 24-16.

Who’s next: The Bucs will travel to Greenville, South Carolina to face conference-foe Furman on Saturday, September 28. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.