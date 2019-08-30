ETSU vs App State: What you need to know

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a historic and unexpectedly successful season that included winning a share of the SOCON title and a playoff birth, the ETSU Bucs are back and looking to build on last year’s success, despite losing several key players.

The Bucs will kick off the season this Saturday by traveling to Boone, N.C., where they will face former conference rival Appalachian State.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of Saturday’s game:

Kickoff: 3:35 p.m.

Location: Kidd Brewer Stadium, Boone, N.C.

How to watch/listen:

Saturday’s game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

The Buccaneer Sports Network will cover the game on WXSM-AM 640 and affiliate station 104.9 FM NASH ICON. Pregame programming will begin at 2 p.m.

Click here to listen online.

Click here for live stats.

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased through Appalachian State by clicking here or by calling (828) 262-2079.

Weather: High: 78 Low: 54; Mostly sunny

About App State:

The last time ETSU faced Appalachian State was in 2003, when the Mountaineers beat the Bucs in a 21-7 victory in Boone. App State leads the rivalry with a 32-13-2 record against the Bucs.

The Mountaineers are coming off a 11-2 season which ended with a six-game win streak and a 45-13 bowl game win over Middle Tennessee State University.

What’s next:

The Bucs will host Shorter University at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium on Saturday, September 7. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

