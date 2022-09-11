JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After dispatching Clemson in upset fashion on Friday night, ETSU volleyball backed up the win with another over USC Upstate on Saturday, 3-1.

The Spartans took the first frame, 28-26, but the home squad rallied back to win the next three: 25-20, 25-18, 25-17.

Brianna Cantrell led the Bucs with 17 kills on the afternoon, while Amanda Lowe chipped in 13 kills.

ETSU (4-5) heads to the Stacheville Challenge next weekend for a trio of matches, beginning with UT-martin on Friday at 11 a.m.