JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Lady Bucs continue to set the pace in the SoCon, as they earned their fifth-straight victory on Saturday afternoon with a 3-1 win over Samford.

ETSU jumped out to an early lead in the opening frame, before the Bulldogs battled back to within a point. Kimani Johnson secured the set, 25-23, with an overhand swing for one of her two kills.

It took the Bucs some extra time to win the second set, but they pulled it out, 27-25.

Samford avoided the sweep, taking the third frame, 25-20. However, the home team dominated the fourth and final set, 25-14, to improve their SoCon record to 11-1.

Amanda Lowe led the way for the Blue and Gold with 17 kills, while Whitley Rammel added 13 kills of her own. Haley Sanders led the defensive effort with 16 digs. The Bucs also recorded a season-best 17 blocks in the win.

ETSU returns to action in Brooks Gym on Friday, November 4 against Western Carolina.