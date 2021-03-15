ETSU volleyball falls to The Citadel; two weeks left in regular season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU volleyball team took down The Citadel on Sunday afternoon to break a six-game losing skid. Monday’s rematch did not end in another Bucs win.

The Bulldogs won the match 3-2 despite losing the first two sets. ETSU won the first two by tallies of 25-16 and 25-21, but dropped the final three.

The Bucs’ offensive attack was rolling early on, fueled by the strong teamwork from setter Emily Arnold and her 52 assists. Sara Esposito led the team with 20 kills and Jenna Forster was right behind her with 19.

The shortened SoCon volleyball season wraps up in just a couple weeks, with the Bucs traveling to Mercer for a doubleheader this weekend and ending the regular season at home against Chattanooga.