JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The No. 9 seed Bucs blew by the No. 8 seed Spartans in a SoCon Tournament Opening Round match on Tuesday night, 3-1.

In front of the home crowd inside Brooks Gymnasium, ETSU took the first set with ease, 25-12. Then, despite trailing late in the second frame, the Blue and Gold struck back for a 26-24 win.

UNCG grabbed a tight 25-22 victory in the third set, before the Johnson City squad put the finishing touches on the match in the fourth, winning 25-17.

Sophomore Brianna Cantrell led the way for ETSU with 12 kills and seven digs, while Jenna Forster added eleven kills of her own.

Malgorzat Andersohn was crucial in the victory, dishing out 23 assists and digging 17 balls.

America Anderson slammed 13 kills to lead the visiting Spartans in defeat.

ETSU advances to the SoCon Tournament quarterfinals, where they will meet No. 1 seed The Citadel on Friday in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The match is set to begin at 2 p.m.