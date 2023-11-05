JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bucs celebrated the hard-work and dedication of four seniors on Saturday night, ahead of a match with Mercer.

Two of the four frames required extra points, but the Bears clawed out a 3-1 victory in Johnson City.

Mercer grabbed the first set, 25-21, but the Blue and Gold answered back with a 26-24 victory in set two. The visitors closed out the remaining two sets – 25-23 and 27-25.

The Bears’ Kylee Quigley led all players with 20 kills on the night. ETSU senior Jenna Forster paced the home squad with 17 kills, while Amanda Lowe notched 12 kills and three digs.

Senior Malgorzata Andersohn notched 24 assists and four aces in her final home match.

ETSU (5-20, 5-9 SoCon) will close out the regular season with a two-game road trip beginning at The Citadel on Friday. The match is set to begin at 1 p.m.