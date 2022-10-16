JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Buccaneers would not be denied on Saturday afternoon, rallying back from two-sets down to defeat the visiting Bulldogs in five frames.

The Citadel won each of the first two sets in nail-biting fashion, 27-25 and 28-26.

The Bucs dominated the third set, winning 25-15, before evening the match with a 25-20 fourth-frame win.

ETSU raced out to a 6-2 lead in the final frame, holding on for a 15-11 win.

Jenna Forster led the Bucs with 22 kills, while Brianna Cantrell added 20 kills of her own along with 18 digs.

The Bucs (13-7, 7-1 SoCon) remain atop the conference standings with the victory. Next up is a trip to Furman on Friday night.