BLACKSBURG, Va. (Feb. 22, 2022) – Everything was going ETSU’s way until nature had other plans.

ETSU’s baseball game against Virginia Tech has been declared a no-contest after a 1-hour, 43-minute rain delay.

Bucs Landon Smiddy walked the first batter he saw in his second career start, but he settled in just fine afterward. Smiddy sat down the remaining eight batters in the lineup, five of which via the punchout before rain brought out the tarps. Smiddy had faced the minimum courtesy of a first-inning double play.

The rain delay started at 4:57, but the game ended as a no contest at 6:40.