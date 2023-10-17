JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On the same night the Bucs honored 12 seniors on the men’s soccer program, a pair of them scored to lift the Blue and Gold to a 2-1 victory over Winthrop on Tuesday night.

In the tenth minute, captain Sebastian Reventlow lofted a perfect ball to Gabriel Ramos, who beat his defender and tapped home the match’s first tally. Ramos leads the Blue and Gold with six goals on the season.

The Eagles had a chance to level the match in the 20th minute, when ETSU’s Jack Perry pulled down Joe McGee in the box. But, goalkeeper Cole Hunter came up with a diving stop to his right, keeping the visitors off the board.

The score remained 1-0 until the 85th minute, when Tarik Pannholzer slotted home an insurance goal for a 2-0 advantage.

Winthrop would find the back of the net just over a minute later, but the comeback was too little too late.

The Bucs (7-5-2) will take a stab at first place in the SoCon when they travel to Furman on Saturday night. The match is slated for 7 p.m. in Greenville.