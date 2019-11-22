ETSU @ Vandy: What you need to know ahead of the Bucs’ season finale

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU football team will end the season with a trip to Nashville this Saturday to face the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Last week, the Bucs snapped a six-game losing streak and secured a conference win with a 38-33 victory over Mercer in Johnson City.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of Saturday’s game:

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. CT

Location: Vanderbilt Stadium, Nashville

Weather: 60% chance of showers. High of 55 degrees.

Tickets:

Coverage: Saturday’s game will be streamed on the SEC Network+ via the ESPN smartphone app. It will not be on television.



The game will also be covered on the Buccaneer Sports Network via WXSM-AM 640 and 104.9 FM NASH ICON. Pre-game coverage will begin at 2 p.m. ET.





About Vanderbilt: The Commodores are at the bottom of the SEC East standings with a 1-6 conference record and 2-8 overall record. Vandy defeated SEC-opponent Missouri 21-14 last month and took down Northern Illinois 24-18 in late September.

Vanderbilt is coming off a 38-14 loss to Kentucky.

Around the SoCon:

Western Carolina at Alabama | 12 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN online

Samford at Auburn | 12 p.m. | SEC Network/SEC Network online

Wofford at The Citadel |12 p.m. | ESPN+

Point at Furman | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Chattanooga at VMI | 1 p.m. |ESPN3

Mercer at North Carolina | 3:30 p.m. | RSN/ACCNE

What’s Next: The schedule for the 2020-2021 season hasn’t been released yet, but the Bucs will travel to Athens at some point to take on the Georgia Bulldogs.

