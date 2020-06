JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU and UVA Wise will meet on the gridiron for the first time next year.

The two teams will face each other three times over the next seven years, with games set for 2021, 2024, and 2027. All three will be played in Johnson City.

Next year’s game is slated for Sept. 11.

This will be the first time the Buccaneers and Cavaliers met in any sport since 2015, when ETSU hosted UVA Wise in a men’s basketball exhibition game.