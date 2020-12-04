ETSU using off time to work on fine-tuning mistakes made in early games

Johnson City, TN — The ETSU Buccaneers have not played a game since knocking-off MTSU in the Gulf Coast Classic and they’re chomping at the bit to get back on the floor.

The Bucs are scheduled to meet UNC-Asheville which is coached by Elizabethton native Mike Morrel on December 8th inside Harrah’s arena in Asheville, North Carolina — the same place they play the Southern Conference tournament at the end of the year.



Head coach Jason Shay said he was very close to signing a game before that December 8th match-up, but it fell through, so in the meantime, they have been working on a few things that plagued them in their opening two losses.

“The practices have been good for us as we continue to get better especially on the offensive end says Shay and defensive we have shown some grit and some fight in us and did a great job the defense were ahead of the offense and that gave a good chance to win the second two games and now we are working on fine-tuning offensive execution and getting the shots that we want.”