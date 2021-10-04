ETSU up to No. 12 in latest FCS poll

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU moved up a spot in the FCS poll following the team’s victory over Wofford on Saturday.

The Buccaneers are now ranked No. 12 in the FCS Top 25 poll, up from No. 13 last week. The team is also ranked No. 13 in the FCS coaches poll, up from No. 14 last week.

ETSU’s 27–21 win over Wofford marked the Bucs’ first win against the Terriers since 1998.

The Bucs are now 5–0 on the season, marking the team’s best start since 1969.

ETSU will host The Citadel this Saturday with kickoff scheduled for 4:30 p.m.