JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University released its 2024 football schedule on Wednesday.

Tre Lamb will make his debut as the Buccaneers’ new head coach when ETSU travels to Boone, N.C. to face Appalachian State on Aug. 31.

The Bucs will return to Johnson City for their home opener against UVA-Wise on Sept. 7.

ETSU will then host FCS juggernaut North Dakota State on Sept. 14.

The team will close out non-conference play on Sept. 21 by traveling to Elon.

Next year, both rivalry games against Chattanooga and Western Carolina will be played in Johnson City.

The full 2024 schedule is posted below (home games in bold):