JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After clinching their first SoCon win of the season so far, the East Tennessee State University Bucs will hit the road Saturday to face longtime conference rival Chattanooga.

After suffering losses to Samford and Mercer, ETSU defeated Wofford in a 41-10 blowout last Saturday at home.

Chattanooga is coming off a 22-10 win over Mercer. The Mocs have two losses this season: to North Alabama (41-27) and Western Carolina (52-50).

The last time ETSU beat Chattanooga was in 2018, when the Bucs beat the Mocs 17-14 in Johnson City. The team’s last victory at Chattanooga was in 2000.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. inside Chattanooga’s Finley Stadium.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.