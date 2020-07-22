ETSU to play in Cancun Challenge

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The ETSU men’s basketball team will participate in the 2020 Cancun Challenge tournament.

This year’s tournament was moved to Eastern Florida State College in Melbourne, Florida due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Buccaneers’ first opponent will be Mississippi State on Nov. 17 in Starkville. They will then face Bucknell on Nov. 24 in Florida. The winner will then play either Rider or Georgia Southern on Nov. 25. The two losing teams from the ETSU-Bucknell and Rider-Georgia Southern games will face each other earlier that day.

ETSU says details on tickets will be released at a later time.

The university also recently revealed four games on its 2020–21 men’s basketball schedule. The Bucs will play Little Rock on Nov. 10, Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 14, USC Upstate on Nov. 20, and North Carolina A&T on Dec. 15. All four games will take place inside Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City.