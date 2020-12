JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Instead of taking on North Carolina A&T Tuesday night as originally scheduled, the ETSU men’s basketball team will host Gardner-Webb instead.

This comes after North Carolina A&T decided on Sunday to back out of Tuesday’s matchup.

The Buccaneers (1–3) and Running’ Bulldogs (0–2) will tipoff at 7 p.m. inside Freedom Hall Civic Center.

The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and carried by WXSM-AM 640.