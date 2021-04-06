ETSU to pay Oliver $325K in base pay, $75K more than Shay

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU’s new men’s basketball head coach will make $75,000 more a year in base pay compared to his predecessor.

The university released its contract with Desmond Oliver on Tuesday, one day after formally introducing him as its next men’s basketball head coach.

Under the five year contract, the university will pay Oliver $325,000 a year in monthly payments.

Previous head coach Jason Shay, who resigned last week after his first year on the job, earned $250,000 in base pay according to his contract.

Like Shay’s contract, Oliver’s deal with the university also includes several incentives and other benefits.

The university agreed to pay the following bonuses subject to the team obtaining a regular-season winning percentage of 50 percent or higher against Division I opponents:

For every season that the team wins 25 or more games against Division I opponents, Oliver’s contract will be extended by a year.

The new head coach will also receive an annual stipend of $50,000 for community relations activities and community engagement activities, including media interactions and donor events.

The university will provide Oliver with a courtesy car or a car allowance of $500 per month.

The contract also includes a membership at the Johnson City Country Club or Blackthorn Club.

