JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University (ETSU) Athletics announced Monday morning that Brenda Mock would take over as head coach of the women’s basketball team — one week after the firing of head coach Simon Harris.

ETSU announced on Aug. 1 that Harris had been suspended with pay amid allegations of NCAA and Title IX violations. The university wrote at the time it intended to fire Harris Aug. 15.

In the interim, Jackie Alexander was named acting head coach of the team. Alexander has been an assistant coach for the women’s basketball team since April 2021.

On Sunday, News Channel 11 Sports learned a press conference would be held at 11 a.m. Monday.

Former ETSU Athletic Director Scott Carter announced his immediate resignation the same day that Harris’s suspension was made public. Carter had led the department since Aug. 2017. However, acting athletic director and Carter’s predecessor, Richard “Doc” Sander, said there was no correlation between the two staffing changes.

Sander later told News Channel 11 that he expects to remain in the interim athletic director role through January 2023 and is making the search for a permanent women’s basketball head coach a priority.