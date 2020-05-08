ETSU to introduce Shay as next head coach on Monday

Breaking News
Jason Shay (Photo: ETSU)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University will officially introduce Jason Shay as its next men’s basketball head coach during a press conference scheduled for Monday.

The press conference will begin at noon and will be live-streamed on WJHL.com and the WJHL Facebook page. It will also be streamed on the ETSU Buccaneer Athletics Facebook page.

Shay served as an assistant coach under Steve Forbes at ETSU for the past five years. He was named interim coach last week when Forbes left for Wake Forest.

The university says Shay is spending Friday and this weekend connecting with his student-athletes.

