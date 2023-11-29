JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University (ETSU) is introducing the school’s next head football coach Wednesday afternoon.

ETSU Athletics leaders will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. with recently revealed coach Tre Lamb. News Channel 11 will stream the press conference on WJHL.com.

The university announced Monday that Lamb would take the mantle as the 20th head football coach in Bucs history.

Lamb replaces George Quarles, who was fired by ETSU on Nov. 19 after identical 3-8 seasons.

Lamb spent the last four seasons as the head coach at Gardner-Webb University in North Carolina. While there, Lamb led the team to back-to-back Big South conference championships.

Prior to coaching at Gardner-Webb, Lamb was on the coaching staff at Tennessee Tech University, his alma mater. As a player, Lamb was a quarterback at Tennessee Tech and spent three seasons as a team captain.

Lamb is from Calhoun, Georgia originally.