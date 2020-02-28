1  of  8
ETSU to host Western Carolina in regular-season finale

ETSU Bucs

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU secured a share of the Southern Conference regular-season title with a win over Wofford on Wednesday. 

Now, the Bucs will have a chance to win the title outright when they close out the regular season this Saturday by hosting Western Carolina. 

Wednesday’s victory over Wofford also secured the No. 1 seed in the upcoming conference tournament.

Game Day Info:
Tipoff: 4 p.m. (Doors open at 2:30 p.m.)
Location: Freedom Hall
ETSU is now 26-4 overall, 15-2 in the SoCon, and remains in first place in the conference. The Bucs are also riding an eight-game win streak.

Western Carolina is coming off a 109-78 win over Samford. The Catamounts are 18-10 overall and 10-7 in the SoCon. 

ETSU beat Western Carolina 85-66 on Jan. 18.

