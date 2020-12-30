ETSU to host Western Carolina in conference opener on Wednesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The ETSU men’s basketball team will open conference play by hosting Western Carolina on Wednesday night.

The Buccaneers (4–4) are coming off an 85–69 loss at Alabama last Tuesday while the Catamounts (7–2) took down College of Charleston 76–70 in their last matchup on Dec. 18.

The Bucs hold an 11-game winning streak over Western Carolina and lead the all-time series 59–25.

The last time these two teams met in Johnson City was on Feb. 29, when former ETSU guard Patrick Good made five three-pointers in the final four-and-a-half minutes, including the game-winner with seven seconds remaining, to give the Bucs a 68–67 victory and the outright Southern Conference regular-season championship. The team will be without Good this time though, as he opted out of this season.

Beginning Wednesday, ETSU will allow 10 percent capacity inside Freedom Hall, which amounts to 618 fans, after the university suspended attendance at athletic events earlier this month due to increasing COVID-19 cases in the community.

Wednesday’s game will get underway at 7 p.m. It will be streamed live on ESPN+ and broadcast on WXSM-AM 640.