ETSU to give away limited number of throwback jerseys at App State game on Tuesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The ETSU men’s basketball team will sport throwback jerseys when the team hosts former SoCon rival Appalachian State on Tuesday night.

And you can go home with one too.

ETSU will give out a limited number of throwback jerseys to fans and students at the game.

Students can get their tickets by going to the second floor of the CPA up until game time or by clicking here.

Fans can purchase tickets by calling the ticket office at 423-439-3878 or by clicking here. Single-game tickets start at $10.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. inside Freedom Hall. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The game will be streamed live on ESPN+. Click here to watch.

It will also be covered on the Buccaneer Sports Network on WXSM-AM 640. Click here for live audio.

The Bucs are 5-1 so far this season and are undefeated inside Freedom Hall.

This is Buccaneer Country! Click here for more coverage of ETSU athletics.