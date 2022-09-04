JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s not often a team at any level of college football earns a 37-point win, but that’s exactly what the Bucs did on Thursday night against Mars Hill.

There was plenty to celebrate about the 44-7 victory over the Lions. ETSU’s top-tier offensive weapons looked as-advertised. The defense also swarmed for a trio of sacks, while advantageous special teams put the Blue and Gold into short-field situations.

However, even in Quarles’ first win as a collegiate head coach, he knows there are things to be improved upon.

“We didn’t block real well – we just didn’t execute very well,” he said after the game. “I think this will be something that – you know, clearly, we gotta get to work on.”

Quarterback Tyler Riddell was pressured a handful of times and sacked on four occasions Thursday night.

ETSU also averaged just three yards per carry in the season opener, but running back Jacob Saylors isn’t as concerned about that number after just one game.

“The players and the coaches are super excited just to get out there and see how it worked on the field, in the game,” he said. “I think we’ve seen some good stuff, but a lot of stuff we’re going to have to clean up.”

Even so, Quarles understands that improvement will be a process – and starting with a win is certainly better than starting with a loss.

“First game – it’s hard to complain,” he smiled. “You win 44-7 – it’s hard to be too upset about that.”