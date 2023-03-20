JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) will introduce a new head men’s basketball coach at noon Monday, just 10 days after firing second-year coach Desmond Oliver.

Speculation has swirled around former ETSU assistant Brooks Savage as Oliver’s replacement. Savage was Head Coach Steve Forbes’s recruiting chief during his 2016-2020 tenure when the Bucs averaged 26 wins a year and qualified for the NCAA tournament twice in five years.

Savage followed Forbes to his current job at Wake Forest, where Forbes took the head coaching reins beginning with the 2020-2021 season.

ETSU was 27-37 under Oliver and suffered consecutive losing seasons for the first time since 1998.

ETSU will announce its decision in a noon news conference at Gordon Ball Court. News Channel 11 will stream the announcement in this story.