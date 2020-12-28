ETSU to allow 10 percent capacity at basketball games beginning Dec. 30

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University will allow fans to attend men’s and women’s basketball games at 10 percent capacity beginning Dec. 30.

This comes after the university suspended attendance at all athletic events due to rising COVID-19 cases in the region.

ETSU says 100 student tickets will be available for the men’s’ game against Western Carolina on Dec. 30 and 50 tickets for the women’s game against Newberry College on the following day.

Face coverings will be required at all times inside Freedom Hall and Brooks Gym.