Johnson City, TN — For the fourth-consecutive season … ETSU men’s tennis has captured the SoCon Tournament championship … but they didn’t just win in Chattanooga over the weekend – they dominated.

The Bucs shutout all three of their conference tournament opponents … this, after going undefeated in SoCon regular season play … Head Coach Martin Steeg-wart says his team hasn’t even been completely healthy for much of the year … still they’ve found a way to win matches … even with all the pressure of being the top team in the league throughout the season … But Steeg-wart believes his team thrives under that pressure

“I know that especially at tournament time, you can’t make mistakes. You make one mistake and you’re done – and I always tell them to do feel some sort of pressure, because that allows you to focus better and perform better.”

“We feel pretty good – we played the tournament so good. We worked hard to get to the finals and now we have to work to get better for the NCAAs.”

ETSU will learn its spot in the upcoming NCAA Tournament during the selection show on Monday, May 2 at 6 p.m.