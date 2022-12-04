JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU women’s basketball eased to an eighth victory of the season on Sunday afternoon, as they crushed Virginia University of Lynchburg, 95-26.

The Lady Bucs’ 69-point victory is the largest in program history, breaking the record set back in 1994 against another NCCAA institution, Covenant. The 26 points scored by VUL are also the fewest allowed by ETSU, ever.

Brenda Mock Brown was able to empty the bench in the win, as 13 players touched the floor for the Blue and Gold. ETSU was, once again, paced by Nevaeh Brown’s 18 points.

However, a number of freshman and new additions made their mark on the score sheet, as well. Journee McDaniel notched her first collegiate double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Another freshman, Ella Boyle, tossed in 15 points and snagged eight rebounds in the victory.

“I told them today is important, that we don’t take a step backwards,” Mock Brown said after the game. “That’s no knock against Lynchburg – they’re doing good for their level, but again, we’re at a different level and there’s different expectations.”

Both McDaniel and Boyle explained that Mock Brown wouldn’t let the team take a step backwards, but also emphasized consistency in preparation.

“Our coaches really hold us accountable and they really push us to be our best,” Boyle said.

“Just me and my teammates holding each other accountable and our coach being really hard on us,” McDaniel said, “making us realize that we have to approach every game the same.”

ETSU (8-2) will look to continue its best start to a season since 1994 next weekend, following a week of final exams. The Lady Bucs will host Bowling Green on Sunday, December 11 at 2 p.m.