ETSU takes down The Citadel, 91-67 for 4th straight win

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The ETSU men’s basketball team earned its 22nd win of the season with a convincing 91-67 victory over The Citadel on Wednesday night inside Freedom Hall.

Despite ETSU jumping to a nine-point lead in the first 10 minutes, The Citadel managed to hang on in the first half and only trailed by six points at halftime. However, the Buccaneers would open it up in the second half and never look back, jumping to a game-high 28-point lead in the closing minutes. The Bucs squad put up 53 points in the second half.

Five Bucs scored in double-digits with Daivien Williamson leading the team in scoring with 19 points. Isaiah Tisdale scored 15, Tray Boyd III put up 14, and Bo Hodges contributed 13. Lucas N’Guessan scored 12 points and made nine rebounds.

ETSU made 55 percent (33-60) of shots from the field, 43 percent (9-21) from beyond the arc, and 67 percent (16-24) from the line.

Fletcher Abee led The Citadel in scoring with 16 points. The Bulldogs only logged one offensive rebound in the game.

ETSU advances to 22-4 overall and 11-2 in the Southern Conference. The Bucs remain tied with Furman for the top spot in the SoCon.

The Citadel has now lost 13 consecutive games and falls to 6-18 overall and 0-13 in the conference.

Around the SoCon:

UNCG 82, WCU 62

Furman 86, Samford 71

Mercer 70, Wofford 68

Chattanooga 86, VMI 67

Who’s Next?

The Bucs will travel to VMI this Saturday. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.