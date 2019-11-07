ETSU takes down Newberry in men’s hoops season opener

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State took down Newberry 79-50 Wednesday night to open the regular season. The Bucs went on a 21-2 run to close the first half.

Tray Boyd III led the way for the Bucs with 20 points, hitting 7-15 shots and 3-6 from deep. He found his jumper in the 2nd half, scoring 15 of his 20 after halftime.

Bo Hodges was the 2nd leading scorer for the Bucs with 14 points on 7-12 shooting. He also notched five rebounds and pushed the pace often for the ETSU offense.

Isaiah Tisdale was a primary ball-handler and play-maker on the ETSU offense, adding three assists to his 10 points. He tied the team-high in assists and rebounds in the game.

A welcomed sight for ETSU head coach Steve Forbes was the play of Patrick Good, who has battled injuries for over a year now. He did not play in the team’s exhibition games overseas this summer, after having surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip in March. He played through the injury all of last season.

ETSU hits the road to play UT Martin Saturday night.